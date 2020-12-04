Thieves take off with more than $4000 in grills

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) It’s not grilling season, but that didn’t stop a group of thieves from helping themselves at a local business Monday night. Bassemier’s reported the theft of three large Green Egg grills and accessories from a locked fenced in patio.

Video surveillance footage shows five to six subjects involved in the theft. John Bassemier says the store only put up cameras around month ago, and they plan on readjusting the cameras to be able to read license plates.

Along with damaging the fence and one of the stands for the Green Eggs, the thieves made off with around $4300 in stolen goods. Police believe a white single cab truck with ladder racks was used in the theft.

No arrests have been made so far.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

