HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana (GSSI) have announced that the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season will kick off on Wednesday, December 6.

“During this highly-anticipated time of the year, girls flex their entrepreneurial muscles and acquire essential life skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics,” says GSSI CEO Aimee Stachura. “Most importantly, all proceeds from cookie sales stay with our council and troops to power Girl Scouts’ unique experiences year-round.”

Cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies for just $5 a package this year. Online shoppers can also buy the online-exclusive Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies at $6 a package.

Reach out to your local Girl Scout to find out how she’s selling cookies this year. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can visit the GSSI website or call (812) 421-4970 to be connected with one. This season’s GSSI Cookie Program runs from December 6, 2023 to March 3, 2024.