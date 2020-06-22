Things to Know: Changes for the Kentucky Primary Elections

(WEHT) This year’s in-person voting will be different for Kentuckians.

On a typical election day, counties would have designated polling places in each major town. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky counties are limiting the number of polling centers — with most counties offering only one.

There are roughly 200 polling centers across all 120 Kentucky counties.

As a counter effort, officials across the commonwealth have been urging residents to take advantage of mail in voting for the upcoming election. Election officials say over 40 thousand absentee ballots were mailed out across our tri-state Kentucky counties.

Daviess County’s polling center will be the Owensboro Sportscenter. Other polling areas in the tri-state include Henderson County High School in Henderson County. For more information on polling stations in various counties click here.

Muhlenburg County is the only one in the tri-state to have two voting centers.

Election officials say due to the competitive nature of the Democratic Primaries for the U.S. Senate – especially frontrunners Charles Booker and Amy McGrath – a higher voter turnout is expected than past years. Ten candidates in total are vying for the position to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November.

Polling officials say they plan to limit the number of people within the stations at a time. Polling stations will also be providing sanitation materials and enforcing social distancing guidelines.

