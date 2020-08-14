Third armed robbery reported in the Tri-State in less than 24 hours

Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at the Chuckles in Elberfeld that happened on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

ELBERFELD, Ind (WEHT) Authorities are now investigating the third armed robbery in the Tri-State in less than 24 hours. The most recent one happened at the Chuckles in Elberfeld around noon on Friday.

The description of the two suspects in the Elberfeld robbery match the descriptions given for two other robberies in Evansville. Police have not said the robberies are connected.

Evansville Police say a robbery took place at a gas station in Evansville around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Another robbery happened at the Circle K on Boeke and Riverside around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 14, 2020)

