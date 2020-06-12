Third person charged in connection to Valerie Ruark death

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office confirms that Ivory Baumgartner has been charged in connection to the 2019 murder of Valerie Ruark.

Baumgartner, 36, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, assisting a criminal, and obstruction of justice. Two men, Anthony Wolfe, Jr. and Brian Baumgartner were charged in 2019 in Ruark’s death. Police said both men had previous run in’s with law enforcement which include gang activity, violent crimes, theft, gang recruitment and battery.

Anthony Wolfe, Jr.

Brian Baumgartner Baumgartner and Wolfe are both charged in the murder of Valerie Ruark

Ruark was found shot and burned to death in Warrick County in April 2019. Wolfe is accused of shooting Ruark , burning her body, then dumping it along a road near Elberfeld. Police say Wolfe killed Ruark because he thought she was a police informant. Brian Baumgartner is accused of helping Wolfe kill Ruark.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: