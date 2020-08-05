Third suspect in woman’s death pleads guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The third and final suspect arrested in connection with the death of a special needs woman has pled gulity.

Gary Anderson originally faced a murder charge but decided to plead guilty to assisting a criminal.

Anderson and the other two suspects in the case, Joan and Angela Paul, will all be sentenced August 20.

The three were arrested in November after police say they found the body of Evonne Pullen buried beneath the floor of the family’s Evansville home.

(This story was originally published on August 4, 2020)

