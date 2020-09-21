This week’s Food Box distribution postponed until Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Feed Evansville will postpone their normal Monday food box distribution to this Thursday.

Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hartke Pool.

Starting next week, food box distribution will return to Mondays, until October 26.

