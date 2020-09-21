EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Feed Evansville will postpone their normal Monday food box distribution to this Thursday.
Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hartke Pool.
Starting next week, food box distribution will return to Mondays, until October 26.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Pres. Trump: Supreme Court finalists at 4 or 5, announcement by week’s end
- Memorial High School moving to virtual schedule due to positive COVID cases
- Evansville teacher hit by vehicle
- 2020 Watch: Is this suddenly a new election?
- This week’s Food Box distribution postponed until Thursday