This week’s Food Box distribution postponed until Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Feed Evansville will postpone their normal Monday food box distribution to this Thursday.

Food will be handed out from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Hartke Pool.

Starting next week, food box distribution will return to Mondays, until October 26.

