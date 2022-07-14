STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A Union County favorite is once again bringing thousands of people into western Kentucky. In fact, the population of Sturgis, Kentucky is estimated to nearly triple during the Sturgis Bike Rally, bringing in an estimated 6,500-7,000 bikers from all over the country.

“A lot of the same people come back every year,” says event organizer Carlene Thompson. “We have some new ones, some people from Hawaii this year, traveled all the way here for the bike rally.”

One of those new visitors was Randy Brown. Brown and his friend made the trip to Sturgis from the state of Delaware.

“We left at 7 o’clock last night after working all day,” explains Brown. “Got here about 10 o’clock this morning and just blown away. This is awesome.”

Brown says he heard about the Sturgis rally from other bikers, and decided to visit for the first time. Meeting others with similar interests was another drawing factor. Brown says rallies like these feel like a brotherhood for him and his friends.

“We can share our love for motorcycles and events, and so forth, with everybody that is the exact same way,” says Brown.

From food to vendors, evening concerts, and various accessories for just about any motorcycle, Thompson says there is something for everyone.

“Even if you’re not a biker, you probably like looking at the bikes,” says Thompson.

“Everybody’s having a great time, it’s just, wow, everything’s here that you’d ever need,” explains Brown. “It’s my first time here, and I’ll be here every year from now on.”