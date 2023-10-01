EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands gathered at historic Bosse Field in Evansville to support breast cancer patients and to honor those who have passed away.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation estimated that two thousand people showed up to the event on Sunday. The Susan G. Komen Foundation anchors itself behind research, care, community and action to ultimately end diagnoses worldwide.

Supporters and survivors made their two-mile walk in Garvin Park, and survivors were honored in a parade around the stadium.

Breast cancer survivors we spoke to want to remind everyone that they never have to face cancer alone.

One of the women who rallied for awareness was the walk’s Surviving Speaker, Wanda Willis.

She reminded everyone in attendance that a breast cancer journey doesn’t have to be scary.

Willis said her experience with Susan G. Komen has been positive.

“That organization just embraces you like you’re their family member, and I never hesitate to give them a call or text or email. And each time it’s, ‘Hey, Wanda! How are you?’ I love that. I love it.”

Fundraisers hope to raise $100,000 in October to assist people affected by breast cancer. By Sunday, $45,000 had been donated.

The foundation said last year it assisted 500 women in Indiana with the proceeds.

The Breastie Besties team fundraised the third-highest amount in the area with $2,575. The team members are raising money for Kim McIntosh who is starting chemotherapy next week.

“It’s amazing I’ve had more support. I’ve been grateful. Just everyone’s been amazing. All the love, prayers, support… I couldn’t ask for more,” said McIntosh.

Nursing students at the University of Southern Indiana gave their time to grow awareness. The students said it’s important to give time on their Sunday afternoon since they have family members who have both passed away and survived breast cancer.

“A lot of people here have been affected or know someone that has been affected by breast cancer, but there’s a lot of people who don’t really know what that really looks like, so educating them on what they can do, what we’re doing and how to take the next steps,” said Adam Glaze.

Breast cancer patients and survivors told us throughout the day that it’s important for everyone to get tested and to get tested often.