HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A rapper best known for his association with the group Three 6 Mafia spoke with inmates at the Vanderburgh County Jail on Monday.

Project Pat, real name Patrick Houston, was incarcerated several years ago, and has made it his mission to inspire others. His non-profit, the Go Foundation, has members visit jails and prisons to spread a positive message.

Project Pat said his faith in God is what helped him turn his life around and stay out of jail.