Three arrested after KSP chase into Madisonville

HOPKINS CO, Ky (WEHT) – Three people are facing charges after Kentucky State Police say they led them on a chase into Madisonville Tuesday morning.

Police say around 9:04 a.m., they attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle near the 125 mile marker on I-69 S. They say the driver accelerated and continued south on I-69 while passengers threw items out the windows.

Police deployed a tire deflation device near exit 120 and caused the driver’s side tires to deflate. The vehicle eventually exited at exit 116 into Madisonville.

Police say after several turns on city streets, the vehicle finally came to a stop on West Noel Ave. All three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified as Nicolas D. Hunter, faces charges of various traffic offenses as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and evading police.

One passenger, identified as Byron Jones, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and served with a bench warrant from Todd County District Court for failure to appear.

The other passenger, Jordan Choate, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and fugitive from another state.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)