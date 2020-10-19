Three arrested in alleged Owensboro drug trafficking operation

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Three Owensboro men were arrested and face several charges in a suspected drug trafficking operation.

The Owensboro Police Department executed a search warrant October 9 in the 2600 block of Windsor Ave., just west of Owensboro Middle School.

Police seized a large quantity of counterfeit Xanax and Percocet pills, THC butter and wax, drug paraphernalia, a large amount of currency, a stolen firearm, and five other firearms, which they say is indicative of an ongoing drug trafficking operation.

Jonathan Brown, 19 of Owensboro; Kaydn Davidson, 20 of Owensboro; and Jonathan Stallings, 20 of Owensboro, were all arrested and charged with trafficking, possession, and receiving stolen property.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

