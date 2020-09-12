Three charged with neglect of an adult after victim found dead in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Missy Clark, Tiffany Hankins, and Jerry Hankins have been charged with neglect of an adult after a person was found dead Thursday in a home in the 400 block of Murray St.

The victim was reportedly covered in lice, feces, sores, and ulcers. Officials say it did not appear the victim had been washed in some time. The cause of death was not publicly released.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)