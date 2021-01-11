Three facing multiple charges after high speed chase ends in Mt. Vernon field

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) Three people are facing several charges after leading police on a high speed chase through Posey County.

Just before midnight Sunday, Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling an area of SR 62 near the Posey-Vanderburgh County line when they witnessed a vehicle operating with only one headlight. Police say when they tried to pull the SUV over, the driver sped off and led them on a high speed chase through Posey County and into Vanderburgh County before driving through the median to head back into Posey County.

The SUV eventually drove nearly 1400 feet through a farm field where it got stuck. The occupants of the SUV then took off on foot.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was aware of the pursuit and deputies had prepared just in case the pursuit led back into Vanderburgh County.

Using K-9 Deputies from Vanderburgh County, police were able to track the individuals into a subdivision located northeast of Mt. Vernon. Police say they found a man and two women hiding inside of a home addition still under construction. All three were taken into custody.

The driver, Brandyn Cox, 28, of Evansville, is facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, assisting a criminal, driving while suspended with a prior conviction, and reckless driving.

Both passengers, Payton Elizabeth Hodges-Scarbrough, 24, of Evansville, and Meredith Paige Hodges-Scarbrough, 22, of Evansville, are charged with assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement, and trespassing.

All three are being held in the Posey County Jail without bond.

(This story was originally published on January 11, 2021)

