EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A woman charged with attempted murder after an almost three hour long standoff.

Just after 9a.m. on Thursday morning, Vanderburgh sheriff deputies arrived at 1022 Eden Court to execute an ordered eviction notice.

The apartment was occupied by 46-year old Antwynette Pope.

According to Major Jason Ashworth of the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office, after entering the apartment with a key provided by the apartment complex deputies tried to remove the a barricade from the door that was made using furniture.

Pope made attempts to stab and cut sheriff deputies with a knife through the doorway before the deputies retreated and called for backup.

“We were here only for an eviction where she had been given the opportunity to leave and leave peacefully,” Major Ashworth explained. “That’s like I said a process ordered by the court, but when she made that attempt to stab one of our deputies that took it to the next level”

The sheriff’s office spent over two hours trying to communicate with her but she was unresponsive in their attempts. After almost three hours and chemical irritants being introduced Pope surrender peacefully. She was transported to a local area hospital for examination.

“Again we were here not for anything criminal it was simply for an eviction and to ask her to leave her apartment here,” Major Ashworth said. “We were just following that court order and, but her actions have obviously taken us to this level.”

Vanderburgh sheriff Dave Wedding says a possible root of the problem could be the woman is suffering from a mental health crisis.

Among other charges that Major Ashworth says she could be charged with, Polk will be charged with attempted murder.