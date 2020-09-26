Three in custody for car break ins in Henderson

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) On September 19 officers of the Henderson Police Department responded around 1:05 a.m. to a report of three male subjects getting into unlocked cars in the Braxton Park Subdivision.

One of the residents of Braxton Park Drive said a handgun was stolen from his vehicle parked in front of his home.

A 17 year old male juvenile was taken into custody for theft of a firearm. Later in the day a 16 year old male juvenile was also taken into custody and charged.

Friday Austin Doepp, an 18 year old male from Evansville turned himself in at the Henderson County Detention Center. He was charged with theft of a firearm as well as two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the 2nd degree.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information involving this incident or other gun thefts from vehicles is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)

