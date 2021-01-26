Three injured in stabbing near Evansville police station

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A commotion in the 300 block of E Columbia St caught the attention of officers inside the West Sector Office of the Evansville Police Department Monday evening. Police say around 6:15 p.m. they could hear people fighting outside and found a man and two women.

Police say the man and one of the women had been stabbed and cut with a knife, and another man had left the scene.

The victims told police they knew the suspect and he had shown up to their home but wasn’t allowed inside when the verbal altercation turned physical. The victims said they were cut in the struggle with the suspect, but the suspect was also stabbed before he ran north on Lafayette.

Police say he dropped the knife while running and they found him at Lafayette and Maryland St.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive. The victims are expected to survive their injuries as well.

Due to the extent of the suspect’s injuries, he is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(This story was originally published on January 25, 2021)