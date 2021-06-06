Three injured in three-vehicle crash

WABASH CO, Ill (WEHT) – A three-vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital Thursday evening.

Authorities say the accident happened around 5:13 p.m. on Hwy 15 and E 170 Rd. The driver of a Buick heading east on Hwy 15 attempted to make a left turn in front of a Dodge Ram heading west when the Ram hit the Buick, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

According to an accident report, the Ram rolled several times.









A third vehicle had been traveling behind the Ram at the time of the crash and was damaged by flying debris.

The driver of the Buick was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Both driver and passenger of the Dodge were taken to the hospital by Air Evac. The occupants of the third vehicle were not injured.