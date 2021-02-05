Three juveniles, one adult sent to hospital after two pickup trucks collide

CORYDON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson deputies are investigating a collision that sent three juveniles and one adult to the hospital. It happened Thursday around 8:07 p.m. on BF Overfield Road near HWY 145 in Corydon.

Deputies say two pickup trucks collided and one truck rolled over onto its top. Three juveniles were able to get out, but a bystander had to help the driver out of the vehicle get out. That driver was taken to Deaconess Midtown in Evansville. The three juveniles were sent to Deaconess Henderson. The driver of the other truck was not hurt.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)