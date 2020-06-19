Three juveniles seriously injured during crash in northern Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday afternoon Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Old State Road and Schroeder Road in northeastern Vanderburgh County.

The collision occurred when a vehicle disregarded a stop sign and pulled into the path of a work truck hauling a Bob Cat style implement. The collision caused one of the vehicles to flip over leaving the female driver and three juvenile passengers (ages 11, 11, and 14) trapped within.

All three juveniles were transported to the hospital for serious injuries. Two sustained broken pelvises, and the other had a collapsed lung. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that the juvenile patient with a collapsed lung was evacuated to another medical facility by helicopter. The current condition of each remains unknown.

Neither driver was seriously injured; however, pursuant to Indiana law both voluntarily submitted to drug and alcohol analysis to be conducted by the Indiana Department of Toxicology. One of the involved drivers, Carson Elpers, was arrested upon being released from the hospital for an outstanding felony arrest warrant and for possession of cocaine.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

