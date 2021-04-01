Three local organizations merge to form E-REP

(WEHT) On Thursday, the Economic Development Coalition of Southwest Indiana, Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville, and Southwest Indiana Chamber – and their respective Boards – announced the official merge of the three organizations now operating in unison as the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP).

E-REP areas of impact include new business attraction, a focus in business retention and support of existing industry expansions, advancing pro-economy public policies, community development, entrepreneurship, talent attraction, quality of place enhancement and strategies for regional growth.

Located at Innovation Pointe in downtown Evansville, the new partnership will operate within the Evansville MSA including Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties. Among our partners are the Southwest Indiana Small Business Development Center, area Chambers, local economic development organizations, WorkOne Southwest and other entities that strengthen the region’s opportunity to prosper.

Operating with a combined team of 24 subject-matter-experts, Evansville Regional Economic Partnership will be supported by a regional board of directors representing the public, private and non-profit sectors.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)