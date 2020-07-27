Three more EVSC schools joining free breakfast, lunch program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Students at Bosse High School, Harrison High School and Helfrich Park Middle School will get free breakfast and lunch this upcoming school year.

The EVSC School Board voted to add those schools to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a tool for eligible schools to provide the free meals.

There are now 23 schools in the CEP program.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)

