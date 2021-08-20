Three people charged with kidnapping

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Three people are being charged with kidnapping after someone called authorities saying a woman was screaming for help.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 3000 block of Creek Branch Cove.

Deputies say a vehicle matching a witness’s description pulled up and they found a female victim inside with minor injuries.

Authorities say the woman was assaulted and forced into the vehicle.

Investigators say she tried to run to a home for help but was forced back in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested William Leachman, 27, Jontaya Buckner, 24, and Preston Williams, 29.

They all face several charges including kidnapping.

Leachman and Williams had bond set at $75,000. Buckner’s bond was set at $50,000.