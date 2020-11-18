Three people hit at Meijer when car drives onto sidewalk

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Three people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital after a car drove up on the sidewalk at Meijer in Evansville, police say.

It happened Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle claimed she lost control and drove up on the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians.

All three people are expected to be OK. A sample of the driver’s blood has been sent off for testing. We’re told the driver could face future charges depending on the outcome of the testing.

(This story was originally published on November 18, 2020)

