Three people injured after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A nine-year-old was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Daviess County on Tuesday.

Deputies were sent to the scene of a crash on the Natcher Parkway near the Ohio County line around 3:30 p.m. Deputies say a GMC truck and a Ford truck hit each other and went off the shoulder. The GMC truck hit a sign post and rolled over.

Deputies say that a nine-year-old was thrown from the GMC truck and a 12-year-old and a man were trapped inside. The 12-year-old was flown to a children’s hospital for treatment. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said all three occupants of the GMC were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.