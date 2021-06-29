Three people injured after Daviess County crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A nine-year-old was thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Daviess County on Tuesday.

Deputies were sent to the scene of a crash on the Natcher Parkway near the Ohio County line around 3:30 p.m. Deputies say a GMC truck and a Ford truck hit each other and went off the shoulder. The GMC truck hit a sign post and rolled over.

Deputies say that a nine-year-old was thrown from the GMC truck and a 12-year-old and a man were trapped inside. The 12-year-old was flown to a children’s hospital for treatment. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said all three occupants of the GMC were believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories