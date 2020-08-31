Three people sentenced in connection with body found under garage

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The three people arrested in connection with the death of Evonne Pullen, whose body was found under a garage in Evansville last November, have been sentenced.

Joan Paul and Angela Paul are each sentenced to 30 years in jail. Gary Anderson pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal. He is sentenced to 6 years.

Pullen’s remains were found beneath a garage floor at an Evansville home in November 2019. She had been reported missing in July 2019, but her family had not seen her since September 2018 when she moved to Evansville. An autopsy showed Pullen died from blunt force trauma in September 2018.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

