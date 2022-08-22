EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight.

Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot.

Both were quickly taken to local hospitals.

While officers were beginning that investigation, they got another report of a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Linwood.

That person was reportedly found in an alley behind a home and also taken to a local hospital.

Evansville police say the two scenes are related and they are working to determine if any of the victims might be a suspect.

Two of the three victims have critical injuries.