EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following an announcement from Ascension St. Vincent earlier in the week, three immediate care clinics across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties closed their doors for good on June 30. The three local locations include Evansville’s Westside Crossing and Northside Crossing clinics, as well as the Warrick Walk-in clinic in Boonville.

Ascension officials released a statement saying employees would be offered comparable positions at other care locations, but the company has yet to release the details surrounding the reason for these closures, totaling 11 locations across Indiana.

Vanderburgh County resident Bob Crow lives behind the Northside Crossing location, and says he actually sold a portion of his land for the construction of this facility. Now that the clinic is closing, Crow says he feels like Ascension is going backwards.

“It don’t make sense,” says Crow. “Why build something then do away with it? It don’t make sense to me.”