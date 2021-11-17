Three teams submit bids for phase one of I-69 Ohio River Crossing

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Three teams of companies have submitted bids to build phase one of the I-69 bridge over the Ohio River.

A spokesperson for the Ohio River Crossing Project says officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are reviewing technical aspects of the bids. They are scheduled to open the cost portion of the bids December 15. They expect to award the contract before the end of the year.

Construction is set to begin in early 2022. Phase one runs between Kentucky 425 and Highway 60. It’s expected to cost $230 million.