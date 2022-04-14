WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – According to Illinois State Police (ISP), on April 14 around 7:40 a.m. a three-vehicle crash occurred.

ISP says that the location was at Illinois Route 1 just north of County Road 800 North, White County. The vehicles involved were two SUVs and a semi truck, according to ISP. Douglas J. Turner, 46, from Cape Girardeau, MO was driving the semi truck, while Johnna D. Smith, 28, from Norris City, Timothy R. Brown, 31, from Norris City, and Katherine E. Stewart, 28, from Carmi, were all flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, says ISP.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that Turner and Stewart were traveling south on Illinois Route 1 just north of County Road 800 North, White County. ISP says that Smith was traveling north at the same location. Police say that Turner crossed the center line and struck the side of Smith’s vehicle, then Smith then struck the front of Stewart’s vehicle. Police say that Turner reported no injuries, but Smith and Brown as well as Stewart were all flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Turner was cited for Improper Lane Usage and Logbook Violation.