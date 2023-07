HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Air Show is offering fans the opportunity to ask questions to the Thunderbirds.

The Owensboro Air Show announced the start of Thunderbird Thursday, where the Thunderbirds will answer questions sent in by fans every week starting on August 10. Fans can submit questions by email, or through the Owensboro Air Show’s Facebook page.

Questions must be submitted by July 27.