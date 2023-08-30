EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks who spent the greater part of a week in Evansville departed the Tri-State today.

The monks had paid a visit St. Lucas Church, creating a sand mandala representing world peace. It took days to finish, and featured symbols representing peace and healing.

Today, the mandala was destroyed in a closing ceremony, with the remains deposited into the Ohio River. “Here we’ve watched this thing grow from nothing, and then destroy it. So there’s this sense of impermanence,” says Evansville Tour area coordinator Cecile Martin, “There’s a sense of letting go.”

The monks also took part in fundraising while in the Tri-State, as well as hosting cooking classes, art programs and meditation.