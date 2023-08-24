HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Six monks from the Tashi Kyil Monastery in Dehradun, India will be visiting Evansville from August 24 through August 31.

The monks will provide cultural programs including the creation of a World Peace Sand Mandala, a cooking class at St. Lucas United Church of Christ, a children’s Tibetan art program at the Children’s Museum of Evansville and Buddhist meditation programs in several locations in Evansville.

The Tashi Kyil monks are touring the United States to receive donations to support the more than 120 young refugee monks from the Tibetan-Himalayan regions who live at the monastery.