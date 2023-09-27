EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Starting tomorrow, tickets will be on sale for the Fall Festival Half-Pot. Drive-thru booths will be open tomorrow through Saturday at the corner of Saint Joseph Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

Credit and debit cards will be accepted this year, as well as Apple Pay. The booths will open from Noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Ticket booths will also be open for the duration of the Fall Festival. The winning number will be announced online on Sunday, October 8.