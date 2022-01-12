Tickets now on sale for 31st annual Easterseals All Ca$h Raffle

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Tickets are now on sale for the 31st annual Easterseals All Ca$h Raffle.

Tickets will be available until 5 p.m. on March 9 or until they are sold out. The raffle will award three cash prizes: a grand prize of $50,000; a second prize of $25,000; and a third prize of $10,000.

The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center also announced an incentive to encourage ticket sales. For each $100 ticket purchased before 5 p.m. on February 11, the buyer will be entered for a chance to win 10 extra tickets in the raffle drawing.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, by phone at 812-437-2600 or by printing and mailing an order form avialable online here.