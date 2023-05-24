HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Tickets are now on sale for the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s 2023 Cool Car Cold Cash Raffle sponsored by Old National Bank.

According to a release, the grand prize winner will be offered the choice of a new 2023 Nissan Versa S CVT or $20,000 cash. The raffle will also award a $5,000 second prize and a $1,000 third prize. Each ticket purchased by 5 p.m. on June 16 will also be entered into the TurboBoost Offer for a chance to win 10 extra tickets in the grand prize drawing.

Tickets are available until July 19 at 5 p.m., or until tickets sell out. The grand prize drawing is scheduled for July 21 at 12 p.m. at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Tickets are $50 each or 3 for $100, and can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following ways:

Call 812-437-2600 to pay directly from checking or savings account or debit card. Credit cards are not accepted.

Mail a check to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center, 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, In 47714

Visit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in person to pay with cash, check or debit card. Credit cards are not accepted.

Officials say money raised during the raffle will help continue underwriting the therapy services for individuals who couldn’t otherwise afford them. More details can be found on the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s website.