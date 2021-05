JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A limited number of advance tickets are now on sale for the annual WBDC Country Showdown on June 10.

Tickets can be purchased at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper. The tickets are reserve seating to accommodate social distancing guidelines at the Jasper Arts Center, and will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis.

People attending the event are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.