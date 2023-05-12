HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Zoo Brew is returning to Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden on June 10!

Tickets are on sale for guests 21-years and older for the after-hours event featuring wine tastings, craft beers and food trucks. Officials also say there will be live music, large scale yard games, arcade games provided by Arcademie and more.

The zoo is also offering excursion tickets that include an exclusive alcoholic shot with a penguin feeding or a spirit trail tasting through Amazonia. Officials say excursion tickets are “extremely limited.”

Zoo Brew Tickets cost $45; Chaser’s Penguin Excursion tickets cost $10 and the Spirit Trail Excursion costs $25. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Evansville Zoological Society.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the zoo will close early to prepare for Zoo Brew on June 10. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden website.