“Tickets should be checked carefully”: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Evansville

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Hoosier Lottery officials say that residents in Evansville should check their Powerball tickets carefully, because a ticket sold in the area matched four out of five numbers for Monday night’s drawing.

Officials say the $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at the Circle S Mart in the 100 block of South Red Bank Road in Evansville. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, were 5-31-34-51-53 with a Powerball of 23.

Officials say the ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.