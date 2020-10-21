Time capsule opened on the 64th anniversary of it being sealed away

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Diocese of Evansville is preserving newspaper artifacts from a time capsule found in a cornerstone during the demoliton of Holy Trinity Church in Evansville at the beginning of October.

There were plans in place for Bishop Siegel to open the time capsule Friday, but Monday some cancellations in his busy schedule gave the Diocese an opportunity to see what was left behind.

They were in awe to discover newspaper clippings, one even previewing planting the box into the cornerstone. That’s when they realized they were opening the time capsule on the 64th anniversary of it being tucked away for future Evansville residents to find.

The time capsule also had the Diocese of Evansville’s 1956 year book, a summary of Holy Trinity’s history, and the Holy Trinity prayer. The history can be read here.







(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

