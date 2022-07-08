EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Time is running out to get your chance to take home a nice chunk of change. The Hadi Shrine half-pot booths will shut down this Sunday, July 10.

Tickets start at five dollars and are available at booths located around the Tri-State. Half the winnings go to the ticket holder, and half goes back to the shrine for their work in the community and helping kids with health issues. The half pot total now sits at $145,000 dollars.

“It should go over what we had last year. With the community’s help- I think that we can succeed with bigger numbers than we had last year,” said Bryon Bryant, half-pot chairman.

Half-pot ticket sales end Sunday at 6 p.m. The winning ticket will be drawn at 10 a.m. Monday morning, July 11.