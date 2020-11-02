Time is running out to claim the half pot prize

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) The West Side Nut Club says they are still waiting on the half pot winner to come forward. There are only seven days left before the prize of more than $600,000 is forfeit.

Last year, the winner was also not immediately identified. They did not come forward to claim their prize until November 4 and chose to remain anonymous.

If no one comes forward, another winner will not be chosen and the prize money will go back to the Nut Club to support community programs.

As a reminder, the winning number is 1706883. The final date to claim the prize is November 9 by the end of the business day.

If you have the winning ticket, call 702-763-5050 or email 50-50@nutclub.org.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)

