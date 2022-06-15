MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The best things in life are free — especially when you’re running on empty. With prices on the rise around the nation, a little extra gas can go a long way.

To help during this fuel crisis, a small Madisonville business is offering you the opportunity to win $50 in free gas! Blue Chico says they are holding independent events at Madisonville 4th Fest and Praise in the Park this year that will give you the opportunity to win one of potentially many $50 gas cards.

Madisonville 4th Fest is a three-day event that kicks off July 2. It features music, entertainment, food trucks, vendors, beer garden and fireworks. Praise in the Park is a free worship celebration that starts July 3 and will also feature music, food trucks and entertainment.

Blue Chico says they’re giving away one $50 gas gift card for every 100 shirts they sell for the event. For rules and eligibility, click here.