EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As snow continues to clear, Evansville Street Maintenance Department (SMD) crews will resume patching and repairing potholes on city streets.

Residents can report potholes by calling 812-435-6000 or using #evvpotholes on social media posts. Please include approximate street address or nearest intersection.

Throughout the year, SMD has a crew dedicated to patching and repairing potholes.

(This story was originally published on February 22, 2021)