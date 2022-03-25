EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have released details of the standoff that happened in the 1700 block of Henning Avenue on March 23.

Evansville Police assisted the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in locating and apprehending 39-year-old Walter Baker Jr. on March 23. Police say at the time of the incident, Baker Jr. had an active felony warrant for a weapons violation and a local felony warrant for non-support.

Police say they confirmed Baker Jr. was alone at an apartment at Colonial Manor Apartments. The following is a timeline of events according to a news release from EPD:

Approximately 8:45 p.m.: Officers attempted to contact Baker Jr. via a patrol car public address system and instructed him to leave the apartment. After several minutes with no response from Baker Jr., Evansville Police K-9 was called to the scene to assist.

A robot was inserted into the bathroom. Police say Baker Jr. appeared to be deceased. 7:24 a.m.: An entry team confirmed Baker Jr. was deceased.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner will investigate the death and provide the official injury information and cause of death, but according to EPD the initial observations at the scene are a death consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Per EPD policy, any EPD officer who discharged their firearm during the incident will be placed on administrative leave and firearms discharged by law enforcement during the incident will be collected become evidence during the investigation.

