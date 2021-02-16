Timeline set on new Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport director hire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The search for a new director has started at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport. Board officials approved a timeline Tuesday.

The airport is looking to replace former director Rob Barnett, who was fired earlier this month after being charged with impersonating an officer. Officials will start advertising the opening later this month and taking applications through March 8. The board plans to select its candidate as early as April 6.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)