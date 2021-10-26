Tired of tires? Recycling event coming soon for Tire Recycling Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to get rid of some extra tires, you’re in luck! The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold a Tire Recycling Day on Oct. 30.

They say the first four car and light truck tires will be accepted free of charge, with each extra tire having a $1 fee afterwards. The Waste District states that additional fees will be added for larger tires.

Only Vanderburgh County households are eligible. Tires from businesses will not be accepted.

The recycling event will be held at the Civic Center parking lot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon.