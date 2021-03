EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating after multiple cars had slashed tires in the 1300 block of Parkside Drive.

EPD says they’ve only gotten one report of slashed tires, but Eyewitness News spotted at least four cars in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective’s office.

(This story was originally published on February 28, 2021)