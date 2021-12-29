To celebrate Kwanzaa, a cooperative economic workshop opens to the public

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Starting at 1 p.m. on December 29 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, the Soul Writers’ Guild, the Evansville African American Museum, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc., Zeta Zeta Omega Chapter will host the Ujamaa “Cooperative Economics” Workshop.

Cooperative Economics are the fourth principle of Kwanzaa where communities are encouraged to purposefully spend their dollars. The organizations involved invite the general public to come in and learn the impact of cycling their dollars through the Black community to build and support businesses, organizations and individuals.

The workshop is free to the public, and it is requested that visitors wear face masks and observe any pandemic protocols. For more information, please contact either the Evansville African American Museum at (812) 423-5188, the Zion Missionary Baptist Church Youth Department at (812) 401-4499, Frances Dumas-Hines at (812)589-2063, or Aretha Graves at (812) 604-9059.