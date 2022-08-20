EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night.

The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into a concrete median. Firefighters say passing drivers pulled the driver out of the car and crews pulled the child out once the flames were knocked down.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says the child, whose identity was not released, later died from their injuries. Firefighters say the driver was transported to a local hospital with severe burns and possibly transferred to Louisville.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.